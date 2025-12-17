Details on Keith Richards's Health and the Impact of Playing Guitar Almost Nonstop for Decades Keith Richards has opened up about his "benign" health issues related to playing guitar. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 17 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although the members of The Rolling Stones are all in their sixties, seventies, or eighties, including guitarist Keith Richards, they have been performing almost nonstop since they became big in the 1960s. But, with age comes potential health risks, made only worse by remaining active in music and touring, which means some music fans are curious and a little concerned about Keith Richards's health.

He has spoken before about how his health has affected playing the guitar and how he has adapted. But, after fans had hoped for a 2026 tour and were let down when the promise of that tour was canceled, it led some to wonder what that means about the health of the living members of The Rolling Stones.

Keith Richards fans want an update on his health.

Keith has spoken about his health over the years in regards to his arthritis. He has played guitar for decades, after all, and you have to expect that with as much as he has used his fingers, there would be some impact on how his hands move and how they feel. In 2023, he told the BBC that he was figuring out different ways to use his fingers, though.

"I don't have any pain, it's a sort of benign version," he said at the time. "I think if I've slowed down a little bit it's probably due more to age." He added that he's "always learning" when it comes to figuring out how to adapt at playing. He also told The Telegraph that he is sober and gave up cigarettes, cocaine, and heroin at different times over the years, though he still does drink.

Keith told The Telegraph that, as of 2023, he had not experienced anything that serious with his health and he considers himself lucky for that. "I'm blessed, maybe, that physically, this thing just keeps going," he said, in reference to his body. "So far, I have no real problem with getting old. There are some horrific things that you can see in the future, but you've got to get there."

The Rolling Stones reportedly canceled their 2026 tour.

According to Rolling Stone, the band canceled plans for their 2026 tour across Europe. Although the band did not officially announce the tour, per Variety, Chuck Leavell, the pianist for The Rolling Stones, told the press that the band was finishing up an album. Then, rumors began to swirl about a tour. Now, that isn't going to happen.

The Sun reported that an unnamed individual revealed that Keith specifically said he would not be able to commit to a long tour that would have him and the other band members on the road for several months.

"The Rolling Stones had all the big promoters throwing loads of ideas and dates at them for next summer," the individual told The Sun. "But when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn't think he could commit and wasn't keen on a big stadium tour for over four months."