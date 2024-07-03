'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star KeKe Jabbar Is Survived by Her Husband and Three Kids

On July 2, 2024, social media personality Marcella Speaks sadly announced that Love & Marriage: Huntsville star KeKe Jabbar has died. Marcella read the family's statement on a YouTube livestream and shared that the reality TV star "passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love." She was 42 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter," the statement continued. "She will be sorely missed, and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss." There has been an outpouring of support for KeKe's family, including her husband and three children, on social media following her death. Here is everything you need to know about KeKe's spouse and kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was KeKe Jabbar's husband?

On Dec. 31, 2007, KeKe Jabbar married her longtime love, Ameen Jabbar. According to his LinkedIn profile, Ameen graduated from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in English Language and Literature.

Ameen currently works as a Security Specialist/Program Analyst at Intuitive Research and Technology Corporate in Huntsville, Ala. Before joining his current company, he worked as a Modeling and Simulation Technical Writer at SAIC for nearly seven years.

Article continues below advertisement

KeKe was the proud mom of three kids.

Together with her husband, KeKe was the proud parent of three kids: Amaree, Ace, and Aubree. The couple frequently shared photos of their kiddos on Instagram. In fact, in late May 2024, KeKe shared that their eldest, Amaree, graduated from Sparksman High School in Harvest, Ala.

What was KeKe Jabbar's net worth?