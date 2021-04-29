Juan Joya Borja, aka El Risitas, Passed Away at 65 Years Old

Although the viral moment occurred on Spanish television, Juan's biggest claim to fame has to have been how Twitch translated his laughing face into one of the site's most used emotes. Enter virtually any Twitch chat and you're likely to see several dozen of Juan's face plastered across the comments, and the usage is often pretty hilarious.

As for the name KEKW, it derives from a few different bits of internet slang. KEK is the Korean version of the term LOL, and beyond that is actually how the game World of Warcraft transcribes the term LOL within itself between opposing factions. The "W" added at the end is a simple suffix that Twitch players use to describe exaggerated emotion. So basically, KEKW is just laughing out loud, but really hard.

Although he is a meme to many gamers, Juan's face is one that players hold near and dear, and when it was made known that he was having health troubles, the internet sprung into action. While his condition worsened, countless fans sent in donations and well-wishes to the beloved comedian, something that he was actually able to thank many of them for prior to his tragic death.

Juan's legacy lives on through the internet, and he surely won't be forgotten any time soon.