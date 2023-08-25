Home > Viral News > Influencers Social Media Star Kellie Sweet Is off the Market — Meet Her Man! Kellie Sweet's dating life is in the spotlight after she revealed that she's having a baby! But who is her boyfriend? Read for answers! By Pretty Honore Aug. 25 2023, Published 1:55 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kelliesweet

Although we may not actually know the internet influencers that we’ve grown to love, there are a few that hold a special place in our hearts — one of which is internet-famous content creator Kellie Sweet.

In August of 2023, Kellie made a major announcement that she was undergoing a life-changing transition. In a series of posts that left social media stunned, Kellie revealed that she's pregnant with her first child and I’m not crying — you are. Along with her pregnancy announcement, Kellie gave us one helluva boyfriend reveal. But who is Kellie dating, you ask? We have answers!

Who is Kellie Sweet dating? Here’s an update on her love life.

Kellie was pretty active on TikTok until the Summer of 2023 when her posts became more infrequent. And it didn’t go unnoticed by her following. But the influencer had a very good reason for her absence from social media. “Ya girl has been baking in the oven,” she said in a video showing off her baby bump. The post also features a behind-the-scenes look at her maternity shoot.

Joining her was her boyfriend, up-and-coming actor Christopher Ammauel Darby, who also shared the big news with his followers via social media. “Life comes at you fast,” he captioned an Instagram post. “I was so shocked when I found out about you. Now I can’t wait for you to get here, my child.” The beloved social media star and her boo received congratulations from fans and friends alike in the comment section. But who is the man who caught the influencer’s eye? Read on to find out!

Meet Christopher Ammanuel Darby, Kellie Sweet’s boyfriend.

Although Chris is a rookie in the entertainment industry, his filmography is pretty thick. In addition to his guest appearances in Underground, Shots Fired, and Marlon Wayan’s Naked, he starred on The CW’s Black Lightning from 2019 to 2021. Most recently, he was been cast alongside Alec Baldwin in the film Kent State as well as several other upcoming projects.

It’s unclear how long Chris and Kellie have been dating since they’ve kept their relationship on the low up until now. However, she promised to keep her followers updated along her journey to motherhood. Whether their unborn child is a boy or a girl is unknown to the public, and so is Kellie’s due date!

So, when is Kellie Sweet’s due date?