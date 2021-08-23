Kelsey From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Got Candid About Her Cosmetic Procedures

Fans of the Bachelor off-shoot noticed that Season 24 Bachelor contestant Kelsey Weier was back and she looked a bit different than they remembered. Bachelor in Paradise's latest season features Kelsey, and tons of fans expressed online that they believe she had cosmetic surgery performed on her schnoz.

Some of the responses were pretty brutal:

"Oh, so Kelsey got a nose job on her nose job."

"The doctor that did Kelsey's nose job should be in jail."

"Where are Kelsey's friends??? Why didn't they save her from that second nose job????"

Yes, many current tweets reference a second rhinoplasty, because some fans believe Kelsey went under the knife last year to get her sniffer straightened out.