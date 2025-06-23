Unlike His 'Frasier' Character, Actor Kelsey Grammer Has Been Married a Few Times Kelsey Grammer loves being a dad and he loves getting married. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 23 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's absolutely wild that actor Kelsey Grammer has been playing the role of Dr. Frasier Crane for more than 20 years. He started out on Cheers and was introduced in Season 3. He popped in and out until the series ended after 11 seasons. That wasn't the end of the good doctor, as the Frasier spinoff had 11 seasons of its own, plus a reboot in 2023 that lasted two seasons.

Although the actor has dedicated much of his career to playing the snobby psychiatrist with the incredible condo, Kelsey himself has stumbled a bit in the commitment department. He has been married four times and has seven children, with an eighth one due sometime in 2025.

Source: Mega

Kelsey Grammer has been married four times.

Kelsey and his first wife, Doreen Alderman, were married in 1982. After the actor was cast on Cheers in 1984, things became strained because he was working 20-hour days, per People. Their daughter Spencer was born in October 1983, making her a "child of divorce," said the actor. Following Kelsey's divorce from Doreen in 1990, he had a child with a hair and makeup stylist named Barrie Buckner.

The actor's second daughter was born in February 1992, but seven months later, Kelsey married Leigh-Anne Csuhany. Per Entertainment Weekly, the 22-year-old Leigh-Anne met the then-37-year-old Kelsey at a restaurant. She was previously an exotic dancer in Canada. The marriage was annulled a year later, with Kelsey claiming Leigh-Anne was abusive and once fired a gun at him during an argument.

Kelsye's longest marriage was to dancer and model Camille Donatacci. The two met in 1996 after being set up on a blind date, reported E! News. The couple had two children together and divorced in July 2010. One month later, Kelsey announced he was going to be a father again. Flight attendant Kayte Walsh, 25 years his junior, was pregnant with his fifth child. They were engaged four months later. As Kelsey told People, he saw "no reason to postpone [their] happiness any longer."

Kelsey and Kayte will be welcoming their fourth child together in 2025.

In June 2025, Page Six reported on Kelsey's eighth child. Photos of Kelsey with his wife show a happy and extremely pregnant Kate. The couple went out for a nice stroll through London. They were joined by their three children, Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and son James, 8. This will be their fourth child.