Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Is Actor Kelsey Grammer a Trump Supporter? Here's What We Found Out

"He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had."

By

Published Dec. 9 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET

Is Kelsey Grammer a Trump Supporter?
Source: Mega

Fans of former Cheers star Kelsey Grammer want to know if he is a supporter of Donald Trump following his recent remarks about the twice-impeached president. The actor was interviewed by Fox News ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors dinner on Dec. 6, 2025, and he had a lot to say about Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump awarded the medals to the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees in the Oval Office. The recipients were Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, musician George Strait, actor Michael Crawford, and the members of the band KISS. So, is Kelsey Grammer a Trump supporter?

Kelsey Grammer on the red carpet.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Is Kelsey Grammer a Trump supporter?

Yes, Kelsey Grammer is a Trump supporter, and he also said he thinks the 79-year-old may be the "greatest" president that the country has ever had. During his interview with Fox News, Grammer praised Trump and claimed that Trump is "extraordinary."

"I think he's extraordinary," he gushed. "He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb."

Kelsey went on to insinuate that former President Joe Biden left the country with "interesting things" that Trump had to handle.

"And we were left with some very interesting things going on," he added.

The former Frasier star also praised Trump during an interview with PBS back in May and claimed that the president was for the "common man."

Article continues below advertisement

"Now, I think that the language that we've heard of late, which of course has erupted into a cacophony of real hate, hate speech, but from Donald Trump, and President Trump, at this point, his focus is really on the common man," he said. Kelsey also went on to say that he is a good friend of actor Jon Voight, another outspoken Trump supporter, and they joked about how they were "blackballed" for their Trump support.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jon is a very good friend of mine," he said. "And we actually sit on the couch from time to time together, and he has actually looked at me and said, 'Well, you know, you and I, we're blackballed.' And now see, I've never really thought that. But on some level, there's some people we don't work with, you know?"

Kelsey also claimed during an interview with ABC News back in 2012 that he wasn't nominated for an Emmy award because he was a Republican.

"It is a funny thing," he said. "You spend a lot of time racking your brain about it, and, and, and I finally — I, I did think, part of me thought, 'you know, maybe this, you know, this being an openly Republican guy in, in, Hollywood, might have something to do with it.' ... It is worst the worst thing you can be."

"The thing is, I have always been a rebel," he added. "If you ever tell me the way to think, I'm bound to think the other way."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Frasier' Star Kelsey Grammer Has Never Shied Away From Sharing His Political Beliefs

Kelsey Grammer's Massive Net Worth Comes From His Sitcom Days

What Did Henry Cuellar Do? Trump Explodes After the Congressman Remains a Democrat

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.