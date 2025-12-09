Is Actor Kelsey Grammer a Trump Supporter? Here's What We Found Out "He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had." By Niko Mann Published Dec. 9 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of former Cheers star Kelsey Grammer want to know if he is a supporter of Donald Trump following his recent remarks about the twice-impeached president. The actor was interviewed by Fox News ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors dinner on Dec. 6, 2025, and he had a lot to say about Trump.

Trump awarded the medals to the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees in the Oval Office. The recipients were Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, musician George Strait, actor Michael Crawford, and the members of the band KISS. So, is Kelsey Grammer a Trump supporter?



Is Kelsey Grammer a Trump supporter?

Yes, Kelsey Grammer is a Trump supporter, and he also said he thinks the 79-year-old may be the "greatest" president that the country has ever had. During his interview with Fox News, Grammer praised Trump and claimed that Trump is "extraordinary." "I think he's extraordinary," he gushed. "He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb."

Kelsey went on to insinuate that former President Joe Biden left the country with "interesting things" that Trump had to handle. "And we were left with some very interesting things going on," he added. The former Frasier star also praised Trump during an interview with PBS back in May and claimed that the president was for the "common man."

BREAKING: Legendary Actor Kelsey Grammar says that Donald Trump will be remembered as one of America’s “greatest Presidents.” pic.twitter.com/t6IdMFDAJo — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 8, 2025

"Now, I think that the language that we've heard of late, which of course has erupted into a cacophony of real hate, hate speech, but from Donald Trump, and President Trump, at this point, his focus is really on the common man," he said. Kelsey also went on to say that he is a good friend of actor Jon Voight, another outspoken Trump supporter, and they joked about how they were "blackballed" for their Trump support.

"Jon is a very good friend of mine," he said. "And we actually sit on the couch from time to time together, and he has actually looked at me and said, 'Well, you know, you and I, we're blackballed.' And now see, I've never really thought that. But on some level, there's some people we don't work with, you know?" Kelsey also claimed during an interview with ABC News back in 2012 that he wasn't nominated for an Emmy award because he was a Republican.