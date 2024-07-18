Home > Viral News > Influencers Kelsey Impicciche Just Debuted a New Boyfriend — Who Was Immediately Exposed for Cheating by His Ex It seems that Kelsey's new boyfriend has been a bit busy. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 18 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@kelseydangerous

Kelsey Impicciche, a YouTuber and fantasy writer who got her start on Buzzfeed, has garnered quite a large and dedicated audience through her gaming videos, BookTok content, and relatable humor. Her fans really love her, which is why, when she started posting videos hinting at a blossoming relationship, they were incredibly supportive. However, when Kelsey actually debuted her new boo, things went south.

Kelsey posted a romantic video on TikTok to hard launch her new relationship, featuring a few clips of her posing with him on the first night they ever met while both attending a wedding as "single" guests. With a backing track of "Daylight" by Taylor Swift, the since-deleted video was nothing short of adorable. But what Kelsey didn't know was that her new boyfriend, Taylor, was also someone else's boyfriend — and the whole situation was exposed online. Let's get into it.

Source: tiktok/@adoranelle

Who is Kelsey Impicciche dating? Her new boyfriend has been exposed for cheating.

When Kelsey first showed Taylor off to her audience, they couldn't have been more thrilled. He's handsome, an actor, and seemed to be an incredibly sweet and genuine guy. Kelsey even mentioned in the comments of her TikTok that he had read the entirety of her favorite book series, ACOTAR, just for her.

However, things in their new relationship have seemed to go from sweet to incredibly sour overnight. In a response to her romantic TikTok, another user of the app, named Dora, had a lot to say.

"I really didn't think I was gonna come back home from 4th of July and have a video of my boyfriend at the time cheating on me, caught in [4K], forced upon me on my For You page, but here we are," she started off saying.

And, boy, did Dora come with receipts. Her TikTok is chock-full of screenshots of text messages between herself and Taylor, proving that the pair were already in a long-distance relationship when he and Kelsey began seeing each other. In fact, the first message Dora showed was a text from 2022 of Taylor telling her that he would be attending a wedding out of town before flying in to see her. It was at that wedding that he first met Kelsey.

Dora went on to expose even more text message conversations between herself and Taylor that all took place during the span of his relationship with Kelsey, including sweet nicknames, romantic gestures, and even talks of Taylor and Dora being soulmates.

In fact, she told viewers that she was the real reason that Taylor knew all about ACOTAR, saying that it's *her* favorite book series, as well: "I called him 'Princeling' and he called me 'Witching' from Throne of Glass, as you know ... I talked to him about it from the moment we met."

And, as if it couldn't get any worse, Dora's TikTok got some major attention — including from two other women who claim that they also had relationships with Taylor at the same time!

In part two of her video, Dora shared screenshots from the two women that reached out to her following the success of her first TikTok. "Hey girl, I'm still in shock right now. But I'm also a victim of all this. Taylor cheated on you with me," one of the women said in a message to Dora. She went on to explain that Taylor knowingly took her virginity, even though he was aware that it was "a really big deal and important" to her. In fact, he even texted Dora just minutes before it all went down. This also all happened while he was in a relationship with Kelsey.

The second woman who came forward explained to Dora that she was only 19 when her relationship with Taylor took place, and he was 30 at the time. This didn't come as a surprise to Dora, who said that she had a 7-year age gap with him.

"He said one time that he would not be with a woman that wasn't at least 3 years younger than him," she said, "because it would 'throw off' the dynamic."

If you're starting to wonder how he kept track of all of his relationships, Dora had the same question: "Taylor, how empty does your head have to be ... to have so much space to be thinking about so many women all the time?"