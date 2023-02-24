Former 'Playboy' Model and Convicted Killer Kelsey Turner Has Learned Her Fate

Life comes at you fast! If the name Kelsey Turner sounds familiar to you, it’s likely because the 29-year-old once graced adult-content magazines including Maxim and Playboy. However, Turner’s life has changed dramatically from her days as a swimsuit model and socialite. Turner was introduced to child psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard in 2017 and things began to take a turn. Dr. Burchard was said to be a “sugar daddy” to Turner, and it appears that greed got the best of her.

After a disagreement and Dr. Burchard wanting to end their two-year-long relationship, Turner reportedly instructed her then-boyfriend, Jon Logan Kennison, to murder the doctor. As a result, Turner and Kennison were arrested in April 2019. An upcoming episode of 20/20 has viewers wondering where Turner is now. Well, a judge has spoken, and the result isn't pretty. Here’s everything that we know.

Where is Kelsey Turner now? The story is featured on ABC's '20/20.'

Turner will be calling the inside of a state prison home for a very long time. According to KTNV via Clark County court records obtained by the outlet, Turner decided to take a plea deal in November 2022. In the plea deal, Turner decided to maintain her innocence but opted to accept the charge of second-degree murder, which is known as an Alford plea.

Now, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Turner was handed a sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2023. She will carry out her sentence at the Nevada Department of Corrections. Both the defense and prosecution agreed on the sentence since this was Turner’s first-time offense.

“I do wholeheartedly disagree with the state’s recitation of the facts,” chief deputy Special Public Defender Ashley Sisolak said in an emailed statement, per the outlet. “I am, however, glad that Kelsey will have a chance at rebuilding her life moving forward. I am also grateful for the closure for all parties.” As for Kennison, he was sentenced to 18 to 45 years in state prison in July 2022.

Additionally, KLAS reports that Diana Peña, Turner and Kennison's former housemate, provided the prosecution with essential evidence. However, she also pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder. The Las Vegas Review-Journal shared that Pêna testified in court that she helped clean the crime scene and fled the state with the couple.

Folks who may not be familiar with the case will get the entire rundown, including insight from Diana Peña, via ABC's 20/20 on Feb. 24. Judy Earp, the longtime girlfriend of Dr. Burchard, will also give insight on Turner and the victim's relationship. The two-hour program will also include exclusive interviews with friends of Turner as well as Detective Mitchell Dosch and Detective Ryan Jaeger from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Why was Dr. Thomas Buchard murdered?

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, prosecutors shared in court that Turner instructed Kennison to murder Dr. Burchard when he visited Turner in Las Vegas. Dr. Buchard had a history of being Turner’s benefactor, helping her and her child since the start of their relationship.

