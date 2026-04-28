Ken Coleman Net Worth Explained After His Exit From 'The Ramsey Show' Ken Coleman’s exit has fans talking, but it’s his career earnings and next move that really have people curious. By Darrell Marrow Published April 28 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kencoleman

After 12 years, longtime Ramsey Solutions personality Ken Coleman is officially stepping away. Dave Ramsey announced Ken’s departure on April 27, saying he accepted a role as director of communications with a large firm. He confirmed the same day marked Ken’s final day with the company. Dave called the news “sad” on both a personal and professional level. He added that Ken and his wife, Stacy, will remain close family friends.

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“With this opportunity, it’s time for me to move on. There’s a wide range of emotions. I look back at the work I’ve been able to do at Ramsey Solutions, the people I’ve sat with, coached, and met, and I carry those memories with me into this next chapter,” Ken said in a statement. Ken played a major role on The Ramsey Show, where he built a strong platform and steady income. Now, attention has shifted to his finances as people try to figure out his net worth.

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What is Ken Coleman’s net worth?

Ken has not publicly confirmed his net worth through any verified financial disclosure, company filing, or interview. Still, his income streams are clear. He earned money as a radio host, author, speaker, career coach, Ramsey personality, and product creator. According to his bio, Ken is a regular co-host of The Ramsey Show, which Talkers says is the second-largest syndicated talk radio program in the country. Ken also wrote three bestselling books and coached more than 10,000 people through career development.

His start in radio was very humble. Ken enrolled in a six-week broadcast school and called high school football games on a country station late on Friday nights. He worked for free at a sports-talk station in Atlanta to gain experience. He also took public speaking gigs and worked on early podcasts. Eventually, he landed an emcee role at a national leadership conference, which helped open doors for his media career.

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The Ramsey Show has become insanely popular.

The Ramsey Show has been around way longer than some people realize. The program started in 1992 in Nashville when Dave appeared as a guest on a local station to promote his book, Financial Peace. When the original host left, Dave stepped in to co-host a new show called The Money Game.

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The show began with multiple hosts, including Dave, Roy Matlock, and Hal Wilson. As it gained traction, Dave became the main voice. By 1999, the show rebranded as The Dave Ramsey Show, and he took over as the sole host. It later expanded nationwide through Ramsey Solutions, airing on hundreds of stations and major platforms like SiriusXM and iHeartRadio. In 2020, the show rebranded again to The Ramsey Show.