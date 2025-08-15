Don't Worry, Shawn Ryan Didn't Actually End His Show, He's Just Moving Studios His podcast isn't over, but it's changing in a big way. By Joseph Allen Updated Aug. 15 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

A former veteran, Shawn Ryan has become a hugely influential podcaster thanks to his interviews with other former veterans and military types about their lives and experiences. The Shawn Ryan Show was one of the 10 most listened to podcasts on Spotify in 2024, which is why it came as a shock to so many people that he had decided to cancel it.

In a video titled "My Last Interview...," Shawn seems to suggest that he is ending his show, but is that actually the case? Here's what we know about why he said that the show was ending.

Did Shawn Ryan actually end his show?

In a video posted on Aug. 14, Shawn appeared to be announcing the end of his show. If you actually watch the video, though, you'll see that all Shawn is announcing is that he's moving to a new studio, so this is his last show in the studio he's been using. "Well, just like all things in life, sometimes it's time to move on to a new chapter," he says in the video, before adding that he has a lot of good memories in this room.

The description also makes it clear that the show is not ending, just evolving into a new form. "The list of memories and achievements is too long to capture in full, but there’s one thing that has made this show possible: our audience. If you’ve watched the video in full and are reading this description to the end, you’ll know — it’s not over. The show is entering a new era, and you’ll see it in full starting Monday, the 18th," it reads.

Clearly, then, Shawn was hoping to capitalize on some concerned viewers who might have been worried that the show was ending for real. Thankfully, Shawn's show will be continuing, and the new space will likely make it even better, or at least that should be the hope. It also gave some fans a chance to step back and appreciate how much Shawn has come to mean in their lives.

Source: YouTube

Some fans were legitimately concerned that the show might be over.

Although plenty of fans seemed to catch on to what Shawn was doing almost immediately, some others left comments that made it clear they had at least a moment of panic. "I didn't realize just how much this podcast meant to me until I saw that title. Thank God this is not the end!" one person wrote in the comments. "My Last Interview.... in this room. Congrats on expanding Shawn! So proud to see how far you've come. There's something magical about that room though," another added.