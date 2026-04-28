Ken Coleman Shared Why He's Leaving 'The Ramsey Show' and What's Next for Him "While I'm moving on, I don't want you to move on." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 28 2026, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kencoleman

After 12 years with the financial consulting firm Ramsey Solutions and the podcast The Ramsey Show, longtime co-host Ken Coleman is leaving. But those who were shocked by the news want to know why Ken is leaving Ramsey and what it means, not only for the podcast and company, but for his career outside of everything.

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Since Ken is leaving Ramsey, does that mean he's also leaving the company that he joined in 2014? Although Ken is still listed as a member of the team on the official website for the show, he announced in April 2026 that he was moving on from Ramsey, though he urged his fans to stick with him to see what he does next.

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Why is Ken Coleman leaving Ramsey Solutions?

Ken posted an Instagram video where he explains why he made the decision to leave Ramsey now, after years with the show and company. He explains that he was given an unexpected opportunity and that, as he has told listeners and clients to do, he is following what he believes he is "wired to do" by taking this opportunity.

"I am leaving Ramsey Solutions, but leaving with a full heart, a grateful heart, and leaving to an opportunity that, quite frankly, I did not see coming my way," Ken says in the video. "With this opportunity, it's time for me to move on. And, you know, there's such a range of emotions there certainly. I look back at all the work that I've been able to do at Ramsey Solutions, the people I've been able to sit with, the people that I've been able to coach, the people that I've been able to meet."

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He also says that he doesn't want fans of the show to move on, because there is still "some great content" that they created that they plan to share with listeners. Dave Ramsey shared his own statement about Ken leaving and wrote on Instagram that it was "sad news" for him. He also shared a bit more detail on where Ken is going.

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Dave wrote in his post that, before the official public announcement, Ken shared with him that he "accepted a position as Sr. VP of Marketing with a large firm." However, despite Ken leaving the show and moving on to another company, Dave wrote that he plans to remain close to Ken and that he considers his now former co-host to be a "good personal friend."

Where does Ken Coleman work now after leaving Ramsey Solutions?