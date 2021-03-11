Financial Expert and Dave Ramsey Protegé Chris Hogan Leaves Ramsey Solutions Amid Lawsuit

Ramsey Solutions, owned by Christian financial guru and radio show host Dave Ramsey , has lost one of its best-known personalities. Chris Hogan, who was once viewed as a successor to Dave, has announced that he has parted ways with the company. Ramsey Solutions' website describes their now former employee as “America’s leading voice on retirement, investing and building wealth.” Chris, the author of Everyday Millionaires, hosted a popular radio show on Dave’s platform and often appeared as a guest host on Dave’s program.

He was also frequently present at Ramsey Solutions events and was featured in a “Reset” event that Ramsey Solutions live-streamed from Life Church, which is one of the largest congregations in the U.S.

On March 10, 2021, Chris uploaded a YouTube video publically announcing that he no longer worked at Ramsey Solutions. Why did Chris decide to leave Dave Ramsey's company? The reasons appear to tie into a new lawsuit, which alleges that employees were fired or disciplined for premarital sex.

Why did Chris Hogan leave Dave Ramsey's company? A new lawsuit might reveal some secrets.

In 1992 Dave created Ramsey Solutions to provide both financial education and counseling, and since its establishment, the company has grown to over 900 team members. Now, the company will be without Chris. In his YouTube video, Chris shared, “I need to let you all in on some things that have been going on in my personal life. Recently, it’s come to light that I’ve done some things personally that are not in line with Ramsey Solutions, and as a result, I am not longer a team member at Ramsey.”

He went on to say, “I’m sorry for the harm that this has caused. I truly appreciate my family, my friends, but I want to thank Dave and the team and all of you for your support throughout the years.” Chris concluded his declaration by saying, “You will stop hearing from me personally, and if you need help with your money or your life, stay connected with all the great content and all the great people at Ramsey.”

