Jewelry Designer Kendra Scott's Net Worth Is Approaching the Billion-Dollar Mark Kendra Scott's empire continues to evolve. By Distractify Staff Published May 28 2026, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you have a deep affinity for modest gemstone jewelry, you’re probably a fan of Kendra Scott. Known as an accessories and fashion designer, Kendra started from humble beginnings to create her evolving empire. Her designs have been worn by celebrities and everyday people alike, with her brand scaling in a way that can potentially set her and her family up for life.

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Aside from her wins on the business front, she’s been quite lucky in the love department. The mother-of-three has been dating country singer Zac Brown for quite some time, with the pair entering the next phase of their coupledom — marriage. And while Kendra is doing quite well for herself, fans are wondering how her finances will be now that she is Mrs. Zac Brown.

Source: MEGA

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What is Kendra Brown’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendra has earned a net worth of a whopping $900 million. This figure is the combination of her work as an accessories and fashion designer, as well as an entrepreneur. In other words, it does pay to work in the jewelry business.

Although Kendra’s namesake line has earned her quite the wealth, she has been able to successfully scale and become a household name. The outlet shares that she has created a global enterprise that includes everything from watches and fragrances to home goods and nail lacquer. Not to mention, she has landed collaborations with Disney and Target, along with building over 100 retail locations worldwide.

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Kendra Scott Accessories and fashion designer, businesswoman, and entrepreneur Net worth: $900 Million Kendra Scott is an American businesswoman, fashion and accessories designer, and entrepreneur known for her eponymous jewelry line. Birthdate: March 27, 1974 Birth name: Kendra Scott Birthplace: Kenosha, Wash. Children: three sons born in 2001, 2004, and 2013 Marriages: John Scott​​(m. 2000-2006), Matt Davis​​(m. 2014-2020), Thomas Evans​​(m. 2022-2024) Education: Texas A&M University

Zac Brown gifted Kendra Scott a pink diamond engagement ring.

It’s always good when your other half is also successful in their own right. During an appearance on the TODAY show on Oct. 28, 2025, Kendra shared that she got engaged on July 24, 2025, in Africa. Kendra shared that the pair were greeted by "elephants on the banks and hippos in the water,’ as their boat approached the shore.

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Source: MEGA

"It was golden hour. I mean, we danced together on the boat and we listened to that song: 'I may not be your first, but I'm your last,'" Kendra shared."And at that moment, he kind of got down on one knee."

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She continued: “And I got on my knees with him! And we both were crying. I don't even know if we said yes, or what happened. I think I just said, 'Yes, yes, yes!' before he even got out 'Will you marry me?' Because I was just — we're smitten."

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As for the hardware, Zac showed out by presenting her with a pink diamond ring. "He did great — he did it all by himself," Kendra shared as she showed off her ring. "He said, 'Baby, it's the rarest, just like you.'"