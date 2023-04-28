Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Getty Images Former 'Girls Next Door' Star Kendra Wilkinson Is a Proud Mother of Two Who are Kendra Wilkinson's kids? Breaking down the life and times of the famous 'Girls Next Door' star, including who her children are. By Chris Barilla Apr. 28 2023, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Whether it be for her time on television or affiliation with Hugh Hefner, Kendra Wilkinson has been a part of the cultural zeitgeist for the better part of two decades. In her latest incarnation, Kendra is starring in her own reality realty series: Kendra Sells Hollywood. Wearing a new hat is nothing out of the ordinary for Kendra, but amongst all of her business pursuits she still makes time to be a mom. With that being said, what do we know about Kendra's kids?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Who are Kendra Wilkinson's kids?

Those who are familiar with Kendra thanks to her time with Hugh Hefner may not be immediately familiar with the star's personal life. For context, Kendra tied the knot with Hank Baskett back in 2009. The two of them gave birth to two children together: a daughter named Alijah Mary and a son named Hank Jr. Kendra and Hank split in 2018 after cheating allegations emerged, but the reality star has remained ever-devoted to her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a few weeks ahead of their wedding, on June 11, 2009, Kendra and Hank announced that they were expecting their first child together. In December of that same year, their first child, Hank IV, was born. In the years since, evident by since-archived Instagram posts, Hank has taken up an affinity for sports, particularly soccer and hockey.

She also noted that her son is into music. "Hank is a very serious, old soul kinda kid. [He didn’t] really have interest in listening to music, but when he found the keyboard/piano things changed," Kendra told fans in an Instagram post shared back in February 2020, but since-archived. "He likes to create and perform music."

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2014, Kendra and Hank welcomed their second child: a daughter named Alijah. Little is known about her, but she and her mother seem to have a solid relationship, evident by another archived Instagram post (Kendra archived all of her posts prior to 2020). "She is who she is already pretty much. Our favorite thing we like to do together besides nails, watching sports and eating cheese is to play ‘spider mama’ where I become ‘mama long legs,'" the star said of her daughter.