Is Kendra Wilkinson Really a Real Estate Agent or Is It Just for TV? With 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' on air, fans want to know if Kendra Wilkinson is really a real estate agent or if it's just for the show. Details ahead! By Melissa Willets Apr. 28 2023, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Many fans remember meeting Kendra Wilkinson when she starred in The Girls Next Door. But that was over a decade ago, and Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend has done a complete 180 with her life. Kenda has since parlayed her fame into another reality TV show on which she sells real estate, Kendra Sells Hollywood.

But with Kendra admitting she wasn't as into Hef as it may have seemed on the show, fans might be wondering if she is really a realtor, or if this too is for TV. Read on to find out if Kendra Wilkinson is a realtor.

So, is Kendra Wilkinson a realtor in real life?

Kendra Sells Hollywood premiered in 2021 and fans couldn't help but feel surprised that the former Playboy Playmate was now selling high-end homes. Some fans took to Twitter to express their astonishment over her big news.

Kendra Wilkinson from girls next door is a realtor now?? She was my fave — amanojackoff (@Putanginamo888) December 4, 2021

Despite how it may look from the outside, Kendra took to her Instagram to not only confirm that she indeed has her real estate license, but that succeeding in this business — and getting another TV show — didn't come easily. "I want to remind you all that it took me years of healing to get up and put one foot in front of the other to choose to enter the real estate business and even smile again," the reality star shared with her followers.

Kendra, who was previously married to Hank Baskett, added, "My plans were to find ways to feed the babies as single mom and do what I love since I thought Hollywood was done for me." "Then, soon after I got my real estate license that I worked hard for HGTV and Discovery Plus had interest in doing a show and I was so grateful for that," she also shared, telling fans that as of November 2022, they had filmed a Season 2 of Kendra Sells Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Douglas Elliman also confirms that Kendra is a real estate agent with their brokerage, and "covers some of Los Angeles’ most coveted properties, such as Malibu, Calabasas, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills."

Kendra Wilkinson admits that she's still learning in her role as a realtor.

Kendra has something to say to her critics who may doubt her seriousness in the real estate field. "I created space to learn and find purpose again being a single mom," she wrote on Instagram in April 2023. "Choosing to TV again and to share the journey from the beginning was a fun idea but It hasn’t been easy on and off camera," she confessed.

"Getting to know all new people and settling into a new world is a process," Kendra went on to admit about her real estate career. "I will not be the expert overnight and have a long way to go after three years now but I’m making progress with closed deals and things I’m working on now."

I’m thrilled to announce that #KendraSellsHollywood SEASON 2 is officially in the works! Stay tuned for more BTS and moments along the way 🤍 Who’s excited?! @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/ays9xZgiVd — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) February 3, 2022