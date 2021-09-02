Kenneth Feinberg Has Continued His Work in Alternative Dispute Resolution After VCF Closed

Starring Michael Keaton as Kenneth Feinberg, Netflix's Worth takes a new look at the crippling dilemmas the officials working for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) had to face.

Released on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, about a week ahead of the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, Worth casts light on the harrowing responsibilities lawyers like Kenneth Feinberg had to assume. What has happened to Kenneth since then? Where is he now?