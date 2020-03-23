Kenny Rogers' Wives Were Competing With a "Difficult Mistress" Through the Years

During a 2012 interview with Reuters, Kenny opened up about his multiple marriages — and how his career played a part in his divorces. The interviewer brought up his famous quote: "Music, at least for me, is like a mistress, and she’s a difficult mistress for a wife to compete with," asking Kenny to elaborate.

“When I became driven and selfish I was so intent to follow my life that it cost me," he told the publication. "I was gone so much from some of my marriages that there was a disconnect.”