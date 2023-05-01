Home > Television > Reality TV Source: TLC Kenzie's Mom Has Thoughts About Kenzie and Matt's Roommate Situation on 'You, Me & My Ex' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Kenzie's Mom on 'You, Me & My Ex' meets Chelsea in an exclusive clip ahead of a new episode and she has thoughts about the living situation. By Chrissy Bobic May 1 2023, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

It's always a struggle to introduce your partner to your parents. But when you also have to introduce your partner's ex to your mom and dad, that's a whole other story. In an exclusive clip ahead of the May 1 episode of You, Me & My Ex, Kenzie's Mom, Crystal, meets Chelsea, Matt's ex, and learns about their living arrangement.

It is understandably uncomfortable for everyone involved. And Kenzie's parents don't make it any easier with their questions and thoughts on the couple inviting a third person into their home to live, however temporary it may be. Yes, Kenzie, Chelsea, and Matt are (mostly) happy with the way things are. But Kenzie's Mom seems like the type of person to make her feelings known no matter what. Like we said, it's a bit uncomfy.

Kenzie's Mom on 'You, Me & My Ex' doesn't approve of her daughter's living arrangement.

In the clip, Matt, Kenzie, and Chelsea have dinner with Kenzie's parents. And this appears to be the first time Kenzie's parents meet, let alone learn about the existence of, Chelsea. Kenzie's mom flat out asks who Chelsea is and Matt is forced to come forward with the ins and outs of the trio's living arrangement.

"There was a houseguest we didn't know about," Crystal tells producers in the You, Me & My Ex clip. "Yeah, apparently [it's] Matt's ex." Her husband, Kenzie's dad, agrees, "It's weird."

Chelsea explains to Crystal that she and Matt dated for a few years but they're still close. Matt reveals that Chelsea is not only his and Kenzie's roommate, but also their "BFF." Crystal says it best when she declares that Chelsea has "a lot of titles."

It's a lot for Kenzie's mom to take in and it's clear that she has a lot of other questions for her daughter about this new living arrangement. Although Matt says it's only temporary, it's cause for concern from Crystal's perspective.

Are Matt and Kenzie still together on 'You, Me & My Ex'?

Despite the unconventional living situation that Kenzie finds herself in with her boyfriend and his ex, it appears that she and Matt are still together. Their respective Instagram accounts are both private, but Kenzie's Instagram bio does link to Matt's account, which shows that they are still together. Perhaps Matt's faith in his friendship with Chelsea and the two of them having "BFF" status wasn't too much for Kenzie after all.