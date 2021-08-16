‘You, Me & My Ex’ Star Jerry Philippeau Admits His Living Situation Is a ‘Bit of a Train Wreck’By Dan Clarendon
Aug. 15 2021, Published 8:40 p.m. ET
TLC viewers are bearing witness to tense living situations on You, Me & My Ex, including that of Jerry Philippeau, Kayee Lovey, and Jessica Rios-Philippeau.
Jerry, Kayee, and Jessica are three of the subjects of the new show, which follows couples dealing with an ex who is “still intricately connected to their past partner and very much a part of their daily lives,” as TLC says in a press release.
“Viewers will watch these couples navigate the uncomfortable and awkward moments when a past love is still front and center,” the cable channel adds. “Relationships, marriage, and children are no longer one-size-fits-all as the couples in this series redefine the norm, break the rules, and forge their own paths towards the lives and families they want and dream of.”
Who are Jerry, Kayee, and Jessica?
As TLC explains, Jerry and Jessica met when he asked her to model for his company, and they got married, had several children, and divorced. Even so, the former couple still lives together — along with Kayee, Jerry’s girlfriend, who “must navigate sharing Jerry with his children and Jessica while Jerry struggles with balancing the extreme personality differences of both women, and the fact that [Kayee] is around the same age as his oldest son.”
Kayee told the New York Post that people say she’s “legit nuts” for living with Jerry and his ex-wife, but she’s so sweet on Jerry that she gets “butterflies talking about him.”
As for Jessica, she moved back in with Jerry to help him recover from an illness about six months before Kaylee arrived on the scene. “We don’t have anything in common,” Jessica said of her ex-husband’s new flame. “Kay seems occupied with her own needs, not those of the family as a whole.”
As for Jerry, he says the situation is “a bit of a train wreck.”
What does Jerry do for a living?
The New York Post reported that Kayee is a singer-songwriter and Jessica is a physical therapist, but the newspaper doesn’t mention Jerry’s job.
However, Jerry says on his Facebook profile that he is the CEO of Flipo Group and a “purveyor of products to QVC, HSN and other e-commerce places.”
According to a 2008 Independent Retailer profile, Jerry launched Flipo Group in 1994, sourcing some products from China and designing others himself. “When it comes to products manufactured and sold by Flipo, my philosophy is simple,” he told the magazine. “I don’t sell anything I wouldn’t use or put in my home. I have to believe in a product.”
Flipo Group hit it big with a belly light, of all things, after Jerry introduced the product at a trade show in 2001. “I hired a group of belly dancers to perform at my booth, wearing belly lights in their belly buttons,” he recalled. “The product was a hit, and took off. It was a phenomenon. We took 3 million orders in four to five months.”
You, Me & My Ex airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.