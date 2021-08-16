‘You, Me & My Ex’ Star Jerry Philippeau Admits His Living Situation Is a ‘Bit of a Train Wreck’

TLC viewers are bearing witness to tense living situations on You, Me & My Ex, including that of Jerry Philippeau, Kayee Lovey, and Jessica Rios-Philippeau.

Jerry, Kayee, and Jessica are three of the subjects of the new show, which follows couples dealing with an ex who is “still intricately connected to their past partner and very much a part of their daily lives,” as TLC says in a press release.