Where Is Gymnast Kerri Strug Since Winning Gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games?

You’d think that bringing home the Olympic gold for your country would have you set up for life and in Kerri’s case, it certainly helped her build up a net worth that would help carry her through for years to come. The summer after the Olympics, Kerri became a national celebrity and along with her new-found fame came a number of endorsements.

By working with national brands like Wheaties, Kerri managed to amass a net worth of about $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with her successful career, it seems that Kerri’s doing great these days, both financially and in her personal life.

Oh, and for those of you wondering, her ankle is completely fine now.