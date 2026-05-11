Kevin Hart's Vegan Restaurant Fast-Food Chain, Hart House, Has Shut Down All Operations "A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 11 2026, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Multihyphenate Kevin Hart is a man of many talents. Aside from stealing our hearts and laughs through the years as a comedian, the 46-year-old comedian has thrived as an actor, entrepreneur, and producer. From his global production company, Hartbeat, which stands as a global, multi-platform company giving folks of all talents opportunities to VitaHustle, a wellness brand designed to simplify nutrition with superfood protein shakes, his reach is broad.

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Every businessman can tell you that not all businesses are successful. And while Kevin is known for his endless success, he’s no exception to disappointment. And with the news of his beloved Hart House fast-food chain closing its doors, fans have questions.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Kevin Hart’s vegan restaurant close down?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reason for the closure of Hart House has not been disclosed. In fact, the brand’s official Instagram account also shared the news with no information revealed.

“Thank you. To our team, guests, and community, who helped make the change we all craved. A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter,” the caption reads for the post that shows a Deluxe Crispy Chick’N and a Deluxe Hot N Crispy Chick’N sandwiches.

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Interestingly, every post on the page has comments disabled. Per the outlet, Hart House had four locations in California, specifically Los Angeles County: Hollywood, Monrovia, University Park, and Westchester.

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Hart House featured a slew of plant-based burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, milkshakes, and more. And while vegan food can be pretty hit or miss, Hart House was a community favorite.

“The response to the product has been incredible, and we thank our committed team, our customers, and our community partners for helping make the change we all craved, and for their unwavering support of Hart House,” Hart House CEO Andy Hooper told Eater LA.

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Source: MEGA

Also, while Kevin and the Hart House team are remaining mum on the cause of the closure, the outlet does share some insight into a possible reason for the shutdown. Apparently, various restaurants have struggled to keep up with operational costs and deal with the new normal post-pandemic. So, this may be the reason why Hart House is no more.

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Hart House was created with plant-based diets in mind.

According to THR, Kevin took his lifestyle change and transformed it into a business. The site shares that he adopted a plant-based diet in 2020, and after noticing a lack of vegan options in the fast-food world, he wanted to change that.

Source: MEGA

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“If I can give people a place to have the option that’s placed smack dab in the middle of where your McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and Burger King [are], people may see a Hart House and say, ‘I’m going to go plant-based today,” Kevin told the outlet.