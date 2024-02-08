Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kevin Hart

Mo'Nique Breaks Down What Really Happened With Kevin Hart on 'Club Shay Shay'

By

Feb. 8 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Mo'Nique and Kevin Hart on red carpet
Source: Getty Images

If you tell your friends you’re going to help them, are you obligated to help them? If it’s done in public, on a podcast heard by hundreds of thousands, is it a promise or just entertainment?

Based on two episodes of two different podcasts, Mo’Nique and Kevin Hart may have two different opinions.

Article continues below advertisement

On February 7, Mo’Nique was a guest on the Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe. It’s an amazing episode, nearly three hours of Academy Award-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique naming names. Big names. One such name is Kevin Hart.

So, what happened between Mo'Nique and Kevin Hart?

monique kevin hart
Source: Getty Images

Mo'Nique and Kevin Hart at the 'Soul Plane' premiere in 2004.

Unfortunately, it's still not exactly clear what happened between Mo'Nique and Kevin Hart. Thanks to Club Shay Shay we know Mo'Nique's side.

She says Kevin loaned her money (which she paid back with interest) and Kevin told Mo he'd work to help her get her talk show back.

"Mo, I talked to Tyler. He said he didn’t want to revisit it, but I’ll tell you what: let’s move past that, Mo. Let’s just do great things together. Don’t even worry about it," Mo'Nique tells Shannon of her conversation with Kevin.

Article continues below advertisement

"Whatever you want to do, I will partner with you. I’ll executive produce with you. You just let me know.’”

Instead, Kevin allegedly used his manager Dave Becky to blow her off, with Mo'Nique claiming Dave told her team, “Kevin doesn’t want anything to do with Mo’Nique." The two comedians haven't spoken in two years.

Article continues below advertisement

Mo’Nique appeared on Kevin Hart's podcast 'Comedy Gold Minds' in 2021.

While we're waiting for Kevin to respond, we can listen to Mo'Nique on Kevin's podcast!

Kevin introduced Mo'Nique as a "friend, family member, an auntie, a momma, a spirit," on his Comedy Gold Minds podcast when she appeared on October 11, 2021. He proceeds to do exactly what Mo'Nique claims on Club Shay Shay.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin showered Mo'Nique with compliments and affection for the entire 59-minute episode. She also voiced the same complaints about Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and the Precious promotional tour that almost all of these issues stem from.

Solely based on track record, everything Mo'Nique claims appears to be true. Her story has not changed from Comedy Gold Minds to Club Shay Shay.

Article continues below advertisement

Similar to the Katt Williams Club Shay Shay appearance, sides have been taken.

In the first two months of the year, Shannon Sharpe has released two of the best podcasts of 2024. The Club Shay Shay episode with Katt Williams already has 57 million YouTube views (not counting the clips!) and the Mo'Nique episode has 4.1 million YouTube views just one day after its release.

"In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Katt said of Kevin on his Club Shay Shay podcast episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Each episode clocks in at just under three hours and each episode is must-see TV. Fingers crossed Kevin comes on the show to address what Mo'Nique and Katt Williams claim about the extremely successful stand-up and actor.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's the Truth About Mo'Nique and Tyler Perry's Years-Long Feud

Katt Williams Stopped Following His Childhood Religion to Avoid “Living a Double Life”

Why Did Katt Williams Emancipate Himself From His Parents at Age 13?

Latest Kevin Hart News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.