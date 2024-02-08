Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kevin Hart Mo'Nique Breaks Down What Really Happened With Kevin Hart on 'Club Shay Shay' By Brandon Wetherbee Feb. 8 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you tell your friends you’re going to help them, are you obligated to help them? If it’s done in public, on a podcast heard by hundreds of thousands, is it a promise or just entertainment? Based on two episodes of two different podcasts, Mo’Nique and Kevin Hart may have two different opinions.

On February 7, Mo’Nique was a guest on the Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe. It’s an amazing episode, nearly three hours of Academy Award-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique naming names. Big names. One such name is Kevin Hart.

So, what happened between Mo'Nique and Kevin Hart?

Source: Getty Images Mo'Nique and Kevin Hart at the 'Soul Plane' premiere in 2004.

Unfortunately, it's still not exactly clear what happened between Mo'Nique and Kevin Hart. Thanks to Club Shay Shay we know Mo'Nique's side. She says Kevin loaned her money (which she paid back with interest) and Kevin told Mo he'd work to help her get her talk show back. "Mo, I talked to Tyler. He said he didn’t want to revisit it, but I’ll tell you what: let’s move past that, Mo. Let’s just do great things together. Don’t even worry about it," Mo'Nique tells Shannon of her conversation with Kevin.

"Whatever you want to do, I will partner with you. I’ll executive produce with you. You just let me know.’” Instead, Kevin allegedly used his manager Dave Becky to blow her off, with Mo'Nique claiming Dave told her team, “Kevin doesn’t want anything to do with Mo’Nique." The two comedians haven't spoken in two years.

Mo’Nique appeared on Kevin Hart's podcast 'Comedy Gold Minds' in 2021.

While we're waiting for Kevin to respond, we can listen to Mo'Nique on Kevin's podcast! Kevin introduced Mo'Nique as a "friend, family member, an auntie, a momma, a spirit," on his Comedy Gold Minds podcast when she appeared on October 11, 2021. He proceeds to do exactly what Mo'Nique claims on Club Shay Shay.

Kevin showered Mo'Nique with compliments and affection for the entire 59-minute episode. She also voiced the same complaints about Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and the Precious promotional tour that almost all of these issues stem from.

Solely based on track record, everything Mo'Nique claims appears to be true. Her story has not changed from Comedy Gold Minds to Club Shay Shay.

Similar to the Katt Williams Club Shay Shay appearance, sides have been taken.

In the first two months of the year, Shannon Sharpe has released two of the best podcasts of 2024. The Club Shay Shay episode with Katt Williams already has 57 million YouTube views (not counting the clips!) and the Mo'Nique episode has 4.1 million YouTube views just one day after its release. "In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Katt said of Kevin on his Club Shay Shay podcast episode.

What Kevin Hart gone say now after this Monique Interview everybody can’t be lying pic.twitter.com/Y4v3QtMlbc — WendyAnn (@Newyawkbarb) February 8, 2024

Katt Williams sat right were Monique now sit and told us the same thing about Hollywood especially Black Hollywood and once again Kevin Hart is brought up



Unc and Auntie are so real ones pic.twitter.com/qAu5CCJOBg pic.twitter.com/geUmM9HRBa — Do Me A Favor ✭ (@All_Cake88) February 7, 2024

Katt and Monique letting the choppa sing! I just want a few words with Kevin Hart, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey cause y’all are behaving horribly-pic.twitter.com/vj7mHnR8xg — O (@trez_Legit) February 8, 2024