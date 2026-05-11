“I Hate Him” — The Two Reasons Katt Williams Has Issues With Kevin Hart "Me and this man have been at odds for years and years." — Kevin Hart By Jennifer Farrington Published May 11 2026, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Netflix’s roast of Kevin Hart on May 10, 2026, brought the longtime feud between comedians Kevin and Katt Williams back into the spotlight. It also seemed to squash the beef between the two, but for those who don’t keep tabs on one or both comedians, you might be in the dark as to why Katt isn’t exactly a fan of Kevin.

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During his appearance at the 2026 roast, Katt questioned why he was even invited, considering he “hates” Kevin and, well, it’s usually friends or acquaintances of the person being roasted who attend, not enemies. So, why does Katt have all this animosity toward Kevin? Here’s the backstory.

Why does Katt Williams hate Kevin Hart?

Source: Mega

Katt Williams has been feeling some type of way toward Kevin Hart for a very long time. And he basically laid out all of his beef with him during his viral interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay in 2024, where he also called out a number of other big names in entertainment. During the interview, Katt accused Kevin of taking on movie roles that had originally landed on his desk.

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“For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was, ‘Just can we take some of this step and fetching s--t out and then I can do it,’” Williams said. He added, “And me saying that and them going, ‘Oh yeah, no problem,’ and then going to give it to this other guy and having him do it just like it was and acting like I’m a bad person because I keep standing on my standards.”

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But perhaps the biggest “issue” Katt has with Kevin is that he believes he’s an industry plant. During his Club Shay Shay interview, Katt claimed Kevin is an industry plant who essentially just appeared in the entertainment industry. He pointed out how no one can (allegedly) recall attending a sold-out Kevin Hart show at a comedy club, which is a common stop most comedians make during their rise to the top.

“He already had his deals when he got here,” Katt recalled. He also questioned how Kevin revealed in a past documentary that he grew up on the East Coast but simultaneously built his comedy career on the West Coast, saying the timeline didn’t add up. Katt flat-out said “it didn’t happen,” and while he said he didn’t want to be petty about the whole thing, he also doesn’t want “liars to make complete narratives for themselves.”

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During his 2026 Netflix roast appearance, he revisited the industry plant claim, saying, “I tried to tell y’all that Kevin Hart was a plant, because I keep burying him. He keeps springing back the f--k up, just like a plant.” So between Kevin alleging “stealing” his movie roles coupled with the industry plant accusations, Katt has made it clear why he doesn’t like Kevin.

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Kevin Hart used his 2026 roast to squash his beef with Katt Williams.

The 2026 Netflix roast of Kevin Hart didn’t only call out the longstanding beef between Kevin and Katt, but it also gave the two an opportunity to put their differences to rest. Kevin admitted, “Me and this man have been at odds for years and years,” but also said, “I am offering you an olive branch of peace.” He continued, “I want to be a brother, I want to be a friend, Katt, I want to move on. Can we move on?”