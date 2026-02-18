Katt Williams Made Some Disparaging Remarks About Tiffany Haddish's Career "You need to publicly apologize." By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 18 2026, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedian Katt Williams is no stranger to controversy. Over the years, he’s had public beefs with Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and more comedians. In addition, he’s also shared interesting comments on his comedy special, Katt Williams: The Last Report, about having a possible issue with 50 Cent. However, many folks remember that he and comedienne Tiffany Haddish have bumped heads.

Katt and Tiffany’s beef goes way back to the 2010s. And while Katt has infamously stood by his statements about anyone and everyone, he did offer Tiffany an apology. So, what did Kat Williams say about Tiffany Haddish? Here’s the full scoop.



What did Katt Williams say about Tiffany Haddish?

To get the full scoop on the past issues between Katt and Tiffany, we have to go back to 2018. According to KVUE, the 54-year-old made disparaging remarks about Tiffany during an appearance on V103’s Frank and Wanda Morning Show. During the chat, Katt downplayed Tiffany’s success and threw some major digs about how Tiffany got work.

"She has been doing comedy since she was 16. You can't tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke," Katt said. "Why? Because she ain't had a tour yet. She ain't done a special. She has not proven her ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to no one. And they are all ready to down Mo'Nique and up somebody who has shown them Girls Trip. Do you think she wrote Girls Trip, goofball?"

Additionally, he shared that other comedians were “skipped over” so Tiffany could get her 2017 Netflix special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood. Plus, he alleges that she was only able to get ahead due to her being attracted to white men.

Moreover, during Katt’s famous Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe in January 2024, he claimed that she’s trying to rewrite history and has not put in the work. “Steve and Cedric never performed at the Comedy Store at all,” he said. "Tiffany was only seen at the Laugh Factory."

Tiffany Haddish says that Katt Williams apologized to her for his comments.

In a July 2024 interview on the Amy & TJ podcast, Tiffany shared that she and Katt had words after he made his comments about her. However, she explained that she really likes and respects him as a comedian.

It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you 😘 https://t.co/WVOgZvwLZn — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 14, 2018

"I like him a lot, and I respect him. I respect him more than I respect a lot of people out here because I know what struggles he went through, I know what he's been through to get to where he's at," Tiffany told hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach when asked about Williams. "I don't know about these 3000 books that he's read, but I do know that he's done a lot of shows, and I do know that it's not easy to be a comedian. It's hard."