Tiffany Haddish Reveals "Support" From Her Childhood Friends Keeps Her Grounded (EXCLUSIVE) By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 13 2025, 3:46 p.m. ET

They say it gets lonely at the top, but that rule, like many rules, doesn't apply to Tiffany Haddish. The comedian and actor's rise to fame hasn't been easy, but, fortunately for her, she's had those who "knew her when" by her side, including her childhood friends, Selena Martin, Shermona Long, and Sparkle Clark.

In November 2025, Tiffany and her besties debuted their six-part Peacock docuseries, Tiffany Haddish Goes Off. The series follows the friends as they travel to the Motherland to unwind and take a break from the drama in Tiffany's life. However, the latter part didn't last long, as some of her issues from the States started to come up on the trip.

Although they couldn't escape the challenging times, Tiffany and her friends have always supported one another and aren't afraid to do so in honest, yet loving ways. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the Girls Trip star shared how keeping her day ones around helps her stay grounded and accountable.

Source: Peacock

Tiffany Haddish on how her childhood friends are her "support system."

On Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Tiffany is finding herself again while also going through it. In the first episode of the series, she navigates drama with her ex. Then, as the trip continued, she unintentionally went viral after posting a five-minute video on social media of herself admiring a grocery store in Zimbabwe that featured organic fruits and vegetables, a frozen food section, and more. Following the video's release, Tiffany's online critics scolded her for seeming surprised that people in Africa have grocery stores.

Selena, Sparkle, and Shermona discussed the video with Tiffany on the show, and rather than join her critics in reprimanding her, they supported her as she vented to them. The comedian told us that approach is also used when her friends see something about her in the news, such as when she made headlines in 2025 for implying that she and Jason Lee had a baby.

Source: Peacock

"When things like the Zimbabwe Tiktok happen, or any internet stuff happens, there's not a group chat about it," Tiffany explained. "There's a pickup on the FaceTime. We talking about it eye to eye. Somebody coming over to the house, I'm going over to their house." Tiffany also shared how her friends, who are also executive producers on the series, often stop her from doing something that could cause even more unwanted attention to her brand.

"I have a support system," she said, adding that her friends "Keep me from going over to people house and beating they a-- like we used to in the 1900s. You know, don't let your mouth write a check that your a-- can't cash." Tiffany's friends don't mind being her support system, as they've all leaned on each other for most of their lives. Shermona shared how she and Tiffany started the friend group in high school, with Shermona's sister, Sparkle, tagging along.

"Tiff and I met in freshman year of high school, like, the first day of class," Shermona recalled. Tiffany said she then enlisted Selena to go to a party with her, Shermona, and Sparkle, and the foursome instantly hit it off. Their series demonstrates the value of true friends, especially in the entertainment industry.