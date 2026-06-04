Andy Cohen's Potential Love Interest Kevin Sobieski Might Be Worth a Fortune "Who’s Kevin Sobieski?" By Jennifer Farrington Published June 4 2026, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega;LinkedIn/Kevin Sobieski

If you're hearing the name Kevin Sobieski for the first time, it's likely because he was linked to Bravo host Andy Cohen in early June 2026. The two were photographed together, hand in hand, while out celebrating Andy's 58th birthday in New York City outside Via Carota, per various reports.

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Kevin is a Harvard graduate who specializes in finance and has held several prominent roles throughout his career. He currently works in portfolio operations at TPG, a leading global investment firm, according to his LinkedIn. Given his connection to Andy, it's no surprise there’s significant interest in his background and net worth. So, just how wealthy is Kevin? Here’s what we uncovered.

What is Kevin Sobieski's net worth?

Andy Cohen's potential love interest, Kevin Sobieski's net worth isn't publicly known, as he's not exactly someone who spends much time in the spotlight. However, based on his education, career history, and current position, it's reasonable to assume he's worth at least $1 million, or close to it.

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Kevin currently works in portfolio operations at TPG Capital, focusing on healthcare investments. According to Glassdoor, professionals at the senior vice president or principal level can earn anywhere from $500,000 to more than $1 million annually, while vice presidents can earn between $250,000 and $500,000 per year.

🥰 Andy Cohen holds hands with Kevin Sobieski, leaving a dinner date.



Exclusive details: https://t.co/IXgn4AkX6f pic.twitter.com/OAKuCt1iyI — TMZ (@TMZ) June 3, 2026

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While Kevin's title and salary aren't publicly known, he's held his role at TPG since May 2024. And given his extensive experience in the field, it's likely that he’s seeing some big checks. Before joining TPG, Kevin worked as an independent advisor from November 2022 to May 2024. He also served as a portfolio operating executive at MacAndrews & Forbes, director in the transformation office at Newell Brands, and senior manager at Bain & Company.

In terms of education, Kevin earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also received a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and participated in a semester exchange program at Copenhagen Business School.

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He looks smitten as a kitten — Kyle Tx (@KyleTexxas) June 3, 2026

So, is Kevin Sobieski Andy Cohen's boyfriend?

It appears so. In fact, a source even told TMZ that Kevin and Andy have been dating for a few months. What further supports that theory is that the two were photographed in NYC holding hands, which suggests they weren't trying to hide their affection from paparazzi. Add in the fact that they were spotted together on Andy's 58th birthday outside Via Carota, and it's easy to see why people are labeling Kevin as Andy’s boyfriend.

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However, Andy hasn't posted Kevin on his Instagram, nor has he publicly confirmed that the two are an item. So for now, we're all just going based on what we've seen and what's been reported.