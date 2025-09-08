Howard Stern and Andy Cohen Fooled the Entire Internet With a Single Prank The entire affair took place during an episode of 'The Howard Stern Show,' which is hosted by the acclaimed broadcaster. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 8 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @The Howard Stern Show

Since 1981, The Howard Stern Show has allowed its host to come up with many ideas for comedic bits and intriguing interviews. Howard Stern has plenty of experience when it comes to structuring his own show in a way that can be engaging for audiences. In addition to working on his legendary program, Howard has shared a friendship with Andy Cohen for many years. Andy also works as a media personality thanks to Watch What Happens Live!

The pair pulled off something that can be very hard during the digital age. With plenty of information leaking online all the time, it's hard for public figures to fool viewers. Nevertheless, Andy and Howard were up for the task. How did Howard and Andy subvert expectations? Here's what we know about the prank that fooled the entire internet and everyone who tuned in through the radio.

Howard Stern and Andy Cohen pranked their entire audience.

Howard Stern previously stated that he would be taking a long break from his show in the summer of 2025. The news disappointed fans, who constantly enjoyed the broadcaster's takes on relevant and matters and his interviews with celebrities. However, when the break was about to come to an end, it was announced that Howard would return until September 2, 2025. Information regarding the media personality's return was kept under wraps.

In the middle of cancelation rumors, the audience never expected to hear Andy's voice when The Howard Stern Show returned, according to Entertainment Weekly. The television host openly claimed during the episode that he would be replacing Howard as the star of the show. After fifteen minutes of allowing news outlets to report on the change, Howard himself was heard on the show, stating that the prank had been orchestrated by him the entire time.

Andy was never supposed to replace Howard as the host of The Howard Stern Show. The entire affair was fabricated to fool the viewers who were worried about the future of the series. In the end, Howard's long-term friendship with Andy allowed the broadcaster to keep news outlets and the people who have been listening to him for years on the edge of their seats.

Will the 'Howard Stern Show' be canceled?

The Howard Stern Show isn't going anywhere, at least for now. The radio personality continues to have conversations with SiriusXM regarding the future of his project. If conversations are taking place, that could mean that the network is open to the possibility of keeping Howard on the air, although nothing has been confirmed yet. In 2021, The Howard Stern Show celebrated forty years of changing the game for broadcast entertainment.

