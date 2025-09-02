'The Howard Stern Show' Might Not Be Over After All — When Is It Coming Back? There were rumors about 'The Howard Stern Show' ending for good. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 2 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In early August 2025, The U.S. Sun reported that The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM would be ending in 2025. Per the outlet, Howard Stern's contract with the satellite radio station would end in late 2025, meaning he would be off the air at that time. Since this rumor followed The Howard Stern Show's long summer break, fans were left wondering when Howard Stern would be back, if at all.

The official Instagram account for The Howard Stern Show posted that it would return on Sept. 2, 2025, amid rumors of cancellation. The post features a tongue-in-cheek video collage of headlines announcing the "cancellation" of both the show and of Howard in general. It also has a voice-over that says Howard will "reveal the truth." However, when Sept. 2 came without the arrival of a new episode, listeners wondered if the show was actually gone for good.

When is Howard Stern going to be back on SiriusXM?

Disputing rumors about the show being off the air before the end of 2025, The Howard Stern Show's Instagram posted on Sept. 2 about the new episodes. The post features a photo of Howard and a crossed out date of Sept. 2. Instead, it says, "Howard will now speak Monday, September 8." It's unclear why the date of the new episode was pushed back, but the announcement also means the show is still here, at least for now.

According to Daily Mail, Howard did inform his staff about the date change, even though listeners were confused when the show did not return on the original date. The outlet also reported that an unnamed source said Howard's decision to change the episode date was the result of contract negotiations. However, that has not been confirmed.

The Howard Stern Show moved to SiriusXM in 2006. Before that, the show was nationally syndicated with New York City's WXRK as its home base, per Page Six. Howard's contract with the satellite radio station is good until the end of 2025, which means he will have been with the company for 20 years. For some fans, that seems like the end of an era. For others, it means Howard just needs to renew his contract.

Howard Stern's SiriusXM contract was supposed to end in 2025.

Howard had a contract with SiriusXM prior to 2020. However, in 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Howard was given a contract extension for five years for a total of $500 million at that time. As of his September 2025 return, there was no word on what, if any, other contract negotiations he had with the company.

Some fans worry the end of 2025 could mean the end of The Howard Stern Show, though. One fan commented on an Instagram post from the show, "If this means 5 more years, I am thrilled. I dread the day he leaves for good," in reference to a new five-year contract.