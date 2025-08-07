Radio Personality Robin Quivers Has a Net Worth Worthy of Being Broadcast Robin began her broadcast journalism career in 1979 in Pennsylvania. Two years later, in 1981, Howard Stern selected her to read on-air news and current events segments. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 7 2025, 6:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For decades, The Howard Stern Show has been a staple in the entertainment industry, and his long-standing co-host Robin Quivers has been by his side every step of the way — to the tune of millions in the bank. Let’s take a look at how Robin’s career has led to an impressive net worth that has resulted in a very financially comfortable life.

Article continues below advertisement

Robin began her broadcast journalism career in 1979 in Pennsylvania. Two years later, in 1981, Howard Stern selected her to read on-air news and current events segments on his then recently launched radio show on WWMDC. The two have worked together ever since.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Radio personality Robin Quivers has a net worth worthy of being broadcast.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of August 2025, Robin Quivers is worth an estimated $75 million, the bulk of which is due to her lucrative and decades-long radio career. Per the outlet, Robin’s annual salary as co-host and wingwoman to Howard Stern is $10 million, making her one of the highest-paid women in radio.

Robin Quivers Radio personality Net worth: $75 million Robin Quivers in an American radio personality known for her world on The Howard Stern Show. Birth date: August 8, 1952 Birth place: Baltimore, Maryland Birth name: Robin Ophelia Quivers Father: Charles Quivers Sr. Mother: Louise Quivers Marriages: None Children: None Education: University of Maryland

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Following her endometrial cancer diagnosis in 2012, Robin has been candid and open about her journey with the disease.

Speaking with Baltimore Magazine after her diagnosis, Robin explained the details of when she discovered she had cancer. “There was a tumor in my pelvis that was about the size of a grapefruit,” she began. “It wound up laying on all of the organs in that area. Because of the pressure on my bladder, that’s how it was discovered.” “I had to undergo 12 hours of surgery to remove it because it was in such a precarious place,” she continued. “And then, after surgery, I had to undergo chemo and radiation to ensure that they got everything, and it didn’t come back.”

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2023, after her cancer returned in 2016, three years after being in remission, Robin shared with People how she managed her health a decade after her initial diagnosis. “That’s a very hard thing to do, to describe my health these days,” she told the outlet at the time. “When you’re in and out of treatment, you’re always recovering and trying to get back to where you were. I feel fine. It’s been 11 years of dealing with this — and I’m still here. I’m interested in everybody having a fuller life, more options and knowing what’s possible.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The following year, in July 2024, she gave the outlet an update on embracing the multitude of changes in her life, such as shaving her hair and going bald. “I lost my hair in the second round of chemo I had to take in 2017,” she recalled. “So I’ve been like this since then. But, you know, back then there was no time to make decisions and I just started wearing wigs because I just didn’t know what to do. But in general, I don’t wear that wig anytime but on the show.”