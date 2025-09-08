Is Howard Stern Leaving SiriusXM? What He Did And What His Deal Says "SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 8 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The King of All Media, Howard Stern, has a way of turning a quiet break into a full-on guessing game. Teasers drop. Headlines fly. Listeners start to worry. With whispers about his future growing louder, speculation about what’s next quickly takes over. For longtime fans, these pauses are familiar. Every contract cycle or unexpected vacation sparks fresh rumors, and every cryptic hint fuels endless debates.

The uncertainty has almost become part of the experience, keeping audiences glued not only to what he says on air but to what he might decide off it. In Sept. 2025, rumors of Howard's retirement were at an all-time high. A shifting timeline added fuel. A return date was teased. Then it moved. Fans refreshed feeds and argued over clues, waiting for the mic to go live and the truth to come out. Through it all, one question kept buzzing in the background: is Howard Stern leaving SiriusXM radio?

Source: MEGA

What's really going on with Howard Stern and SiriusXM?

As previously reported by Distractify, Howard’s official return date had been promoted as Sept. 2, 2025, before shifting to Sept. 8. That change stretched the suspense and kept fans debating and rumors swirling during the delay. On Sept. 8, Andy Cohen opened the Howard 100 show, pretending to take over before the prank was revealed. “This was supposed to be a cleaner hand-off. I’m kind of winging it,” he said. The bit toyed with the speculation before confirming Howard was still behind the mic.

His future, though, is tied to his contract. Forbes reported that Howard signed a five-year, $500 million deal with SiriusXM in December 2020, which is set to run through the end of 2025. That timeline is why fans always dissect his pauses, looking for clues about whether he will re-sign or step away.

What does this mean for SiriusXM listeners?

The prank may have made it clear Howard wasn’t leaving in September 2025, but he also didn’t announce a new deal. He said simply, "Here’s the truth: SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future. They’ve approached me, they’ve sat down with me like they normally do, and they’re fantastic."

As reported by the Associated Press, Howard's move to Sirius in 2006 was a game-changer, making him one of the highest-paid voices in broadcasting and helping push satellite radio into the mainstream. His presence was so central, he was spotlighted on the SiriusXM homepage. But times have changed. With 33 million subscribers in 2025, fewer than the year before, and free platforms like Spotify surging, fans can’t help but wonder if SiriusXM’s glory days are slipping away.