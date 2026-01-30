Kevin Warsh's Net Worth Is Substantial but Pales in Comparison to His Wife's Kevin Warsh's net worth comes from a long career in finance. By Joseph Allen Updated Jan. 30 2026, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

After years of feuding with the Federal Reserve, President Trump has announced the man he hopes to replace Jerome Powell as chair of the organization. Kevin Warsh has been named to take over, a man who previously served as a governor on the board of the Federal Reserve but has become more critical of the Fed since 2011.

Following the news that Kevin Warsh might take over for Powell, many naturally wanted to know more about him, including what his net worth is. Here's what we know.

What is Kevin Warsh's net worth?

Kevin Warsh's estimated net worth appears to sit at roughly $10 million, which is not nothing. After graduating from Stanford and Harvard Law School, Warsh went to work on Wall Street before being named to the Federal Reserve in 2006. After he left the Federal Reserve in 2011, he has worked at a variety of Conservative think tanks, where he has become increasingly critical of the Fed's general approach.

Kevin Warsh Nominated Federal Reserve Chair Net worth: $10 million Birthdate: April 13, 1970 Birthplace: Albany, N.Y Birth Name: Kevin Maxwell Warsh

Kevin Warsh married into staggering wealth.

Although a net worth of $10 million is nothing to sneeze at, Warsh is married to a woman far wealthier than he is. He married Jane Lauder in 2002. Lauder is the granddaughter of Estée Lauder and an heiress to that family fortune. She has worked for the company for most of her life, and Forbes once estimated her net worth to be roughly $2.7 billion. It's fair to say, then, that Jane can support the family no matter what her husband earns.

Soon, Kevin Warsh will be the first pro-Bitcoin Chairman of the Federal Reserve.pic.twitter.com/afEBrBFeWX — Michael Saylor (@saylor) January 30, 2026 Source: X/@saylor

Warsh's views on interest rates align with Trump's.

One of the chief reasons that Warsh was apparently chosen to take over for Powell is that his views on monetary policy appear to align with the president's. He argued for lower interest rates earlier this year, a policy that the president favors because he believes it will lead to lower consumer prices and a general improvement in economic conditions.