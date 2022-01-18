Streamer KevJumba Just Got Engaged but Fans Don't Know Much About His Fiancé

In 2006, YouTube creator Kevin Wu — aka KevJumba — made his account, and today he's got more than 2.7 million subscribers even though he hasn't posted in years. Now, you can find him on Twitch.

Although he doesn't let his fans into his personal life much at all, he recently shared that he's engaged! Fans are wondering who his fiancé is, but she seems to be just as private as Kevin. Here's what we know about her.