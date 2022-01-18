Streamer KevJumba Just Got Engaged but Fans Don't Know Much About His Fiancé

Streamer KevJumba Just Got Engaged but Fans Don't Know Much About His FiancéBy Kori Williams
Jan. 18 2022, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Even though it seems like everyone is an influencer now, it's rare to see people with decades-long careers on the internet. YouTube has been around since 2005, but only a small number of creators are as popular today as they were when the platform was first established.
In 2006, YouTube creator Kevin Wu — aka KevJumba — made his account, and today he's got more than 2.7 million subscribers even though he hasn't posted in years. Now, you can find him on Twitch.
Although he doesn't let his fans into his personal life much at all, he recently shared that he's engaged! Fans are wondering who his fiancé is, but she seems to be just as private as Kevin. Here's what we know about her.
Who is KevJumba's fiancé?
On Jan. 17, 2022, Kevin shared on his Instagram that he got engaged to his girlfriend, Ginger. This is one of the only times she's made an appearance on one of his accounts, so not much is known about her at all. She's tagged in his video announcement, but her account is private and she doesn't have anything in her bio.
Although this is the first time we're seeing Ginger's face, Kevin has mentioned her before, so it's not as if their relationship is some kind of secret. On TikTok, he posted a clip of one of his streams where he's playing Super Smash Bros., Here, he's playing against her and she beats him. Off-camera, you can hear her say, "Don't mess with me, Kevin!"
What happened to KevJumba?
Kevin's last YouTube video was posted on March 27, 2017. He posted one video the previous year, but before that, he took another years-long break. Now, he can be seen streaming on Twitch, but what prompted him to take that hiatus from making videos in the first place? According to a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin said he always knew he wanted to leave the platform at some point.
"I didn’t see YouTube as my end goal," Kevin said. "I always knew that this internet popularity would maybe come and go. Maybe I got tired of watching myself talking into the camera — I didn’t see that format as something very sustainable." Instead, he said he wanted to focus on "personal growth" he felt like he was missing.
Then, in June 2015, Kevin was hit by a car in LA while he was walking. The accident broke his spine and collapsed his lungs. Although he was determined to get right back to his life afterward, it wasn't that easy. His organs began to fail and he had to have multiple surgeries to repair the damage.
"I was slowly losing the ability to gauge where I was," Kevin added of the psychological toll. He was also having issues with his moods because he would try and downplay any kind of problem he was having since the crash. He was ready to give up, but he said his dad helped him through it.
Even though his return to the internet may not look the way he initially thought it would, it looks like Kevin is making the best of it.