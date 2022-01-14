YouTuber and Social Media Influencer Adalia Rose Williams Has Passed Away at Age 15

The family issued a statement on Instagram on Jan. 13, 2022, asking fans to respect their wish to mourn quietly.

"January 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves," Adalia Rose's family shared.