KFC Wasn't Joking After All When They Said They Were Making a Gaming Console

Mark Cheevers, the social media lead at KFC U.K. & Ireland said in a press release that the company is “pleased to finally give the fans exactly what they wanted” with the announcement of the KFConsole.

“We all know the console war is vicious, but we’re very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry,” Mark said. “This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience … what’s not to like? If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they’d be welcome to get in touch.”