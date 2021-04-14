Kiana Parker Is Suing Chet Hanks for Alleged Abuse — What's Her Net Worth?

If it seems like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks , is always caught up in some sort of controversy, you're not the only one. Fresh on the heels of Chet's "White Boy Summer" viral infamy are allegations from and against his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker . Let's take a closer look at details surrounding his ex, as well as the altercation in question.

Trigger warning: The below article contains descriptions of domestic violence that some readers may find triggering.

Kiana is an entrepreneur who currently runs two businesses: a virgin hair supplier called Foreign Hair Extension and another one called Shop Foreign Pieces. A third business is also listed in her Instagram bio: Parker Luxury Rentals. It's unclear what her current net worth is, exactly, although multiple sources estimate she's worth more than $200,000 in 2021.

A video an altercation between Kiana Parker and Chet Hanks circulated online in early 2021.

Legal documents reportedly filed on April 13, 2021, have revealed that Kiana is suing Chet in Texas for $1 million. She alleges physical abuse during multiple altercations between October 2020 and January 2021.

One altercation allegedly happened in October 2020 in New Orleans, where Chet was shooting "Your Honor." Kiana alleges that Chet grabbed her by her wrists and arms and pushed her around the room at the Windsor Court Hotel — knocking over tables in the process — after she told him she was leaving their room. A month later, Kiana alleges Chet threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide while her twins were inside his Sugar Land, Texas, home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

In January 2021, a video surfaced of an altercation between Chet and Kiana. It appeared to show Kiana attacking Chet (with what, exactly, is unclear) followed by footage of Chet bleeding from his head. The lawsuit alleges that Chet had become highly aggressive when Kiana was moving her belongings out of his home; she alleges he came at her with a knife and that she swung a pot at his head in self-defense.

Article continues below advertisement

Kiana got a temporary restraining order against Chet in January, but Chet denied her allegations and filed a lawsuit against her in March for assault and battery — also claiming she stole money from him.

"We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown," Chet's attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ. The lawsuit filed by Ms Parker is in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms Parker on March 4,2021." Singer added, "Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

"This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker," Kiana's attorney, Kevin Murray, said at a press conference, according to OK! magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.