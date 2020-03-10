We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Humor
kids-mean-funny-quotes-1583853815758.jpg
Source: istock

11 Quotes Proving There's Nobody Meaner Than a Kid Speaking Their Mind

By

Like Whitney Houston sang, I believe the children are our future. The generation coming up through high school right now seems to have so much compassion and acceptance and a love for diversity and the planet preceding generations could really learn from. But as much as I respect the youth of America, I fear them even more — because kids are mean. Sometimes without even intending to, kids can make remarks so cutting and so honest, they will ruin your whole day. 

Jimmy Fallon recently asked people to share the funniest things they've heard kids say, and while not all of the responses were brutal put-downs, these 11 quotes show there is nobody more savage (or funny) than a kid with zero filters.