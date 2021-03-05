Here's What We Know About KiKi Layne — the Eldest of King Akeem's Daughters in 'Coming 2 America'By Pretty Honore
Mar. 5 2021, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
Since her big-screen debut in If Beale Street Could Talk, actress KiKi Layne has been booked and busy. Although the actress says that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted her career, the announcement of her new role in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling is proof that this is only the beginning for the talented actress.
As KiKi catapults further into the spotlight and stars alongside Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America, she remains tight-lipped about her personal life and despite our love of mystery, many fans are dying to know, who is KiKi Layne’s boyfriend?
Does KiKi Layne have a boyfriend?
In 2019, rumors surfaced that KiKi Layne and No Remorse actor Michael B. Jordan were dating after the duo were seen flirting with each other at the Sundance Film Festival.
While the alleged couple never officially confirmed their relationship, a source told People that the two looked pretty cozy the whole night. A spectator explained, “Michael and KiKi were super flirty all night. He spent literally all night talking and focused on her.”
While some fans hoped that KiKi and Michael had secretly become a thing, the pair were never seen together again. The Creed II actor is now in a relationship with Lori Harvey and according to KiKi’s Instagram, she is still living the single life.
KiKi Layne will star as Eddie Murphy’s eldest daughter, Meeka, in ‘Coming 2 America.’
In her first film since The Old Guard, KiKi Layne will star in Coming 2 America as the eldest daughter of Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and Lisa (Shari Headley), Meeka. In an interview with Essence, Lisa explained that her character, who is forced to fight for the crown of Zamunda after Akeem learns that he fathered an estranged son, is one that she closely aligned with.
“The regalness [of Meeka] was already there in me. So then I just got to let it blossom under the circumstances of the character that I was playing," she said, adding, “I felt so much better about [the combat scenes in the film] after doing all the training for The Old Guard. I felt a lot more confident just learning fight choreography and tapping into that warrior energy experience.”
Now that we know all about KiKi’s on-screen mom and dad, here’s what we know about her biological parents.
Who are Kiki Layne’s parents?
While KiKi’s father is unidentified to the public, the actress seems to have a close relationship with her mother and two brothers.
KiKi referred to her mother, who cultivated her talent by putting the actress in performing arts school at an early age, as her “number one fan” after making her first appearance at the Oscars in 2019.
You can keep up with KiKi’s latest projects on Instagram.
You can live your best life vicariously through KiKi’s Instagram page, where you can find the actress protesting for Black lives, working on her glutes, and slaying the covers of Vogue, Wonderland, and Essence.
Coming 2 America was released on March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.