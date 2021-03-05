Here's What We Know About KiKi Layne — the Eldest of King Akeem's Daughters in 'Coming 2 America'

In 2019, rumors surfaced that KiKi Layne and No Remorse actor Michael B. Jordan were dating after the duo were seen flirting with each other at the Sundance Film Festival.

While the alleged couple never officially confirmed their relationship, a source told People that the two looked pretty cozy the whole night. A spectator explained, “Michael and KiKi were super flirty all night. He spent literally all night talking and focused on her.”