Rick Ross' 109-Room Georgia Mansion Is Going to Be in 'Coming 2 America'

With the upcoming release of the sequel to the infamous film Coming to America, people are excited to see what Coming 2 America has in store. The original movie debut in 1988 — more than 30 years ago — where Eddie Murphy not only played the main role of Akeem Joffer but was also the writer of the story.

Coming to America is about a prince who travels to the U.S. to find love. He ends up finding it in an American woman but runs into struggles with developing a relationship.