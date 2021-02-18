Rapper Tory Lanez's Hair Has Made Him the Laughingstock of Social Media

Rapper Tory Lanez's Hair Has Made Him the Laughingstock of Social MediaBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 18 2021, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
It’s not a good week to be rapper Tory Lanez. Besides social media users still throwing digs his way for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, he has yet another battle to deal with. And this situation is all about his personal appearance, in particular, his hair.
Yes, you read that correctly! Tory, (real name: Daystar Peterson) is being annihilated via social media because of the appearance of his hair. And while many people suffer from hair loss issues, it appears that the rapper’s hair is nowhere close to being in proper shape.
Fans are poking fun at Tory Lanez's hair after he was seen playing basketball with patchy bald spots.
It’s super common to see many male entertainers step into the world of hair restoration. After all, men deal with receding hairlines and other issues as they start to age. And while the rapper has been pretty vocal about his hair restoration efforts, fans were stunned to see that his hair does not look up to par.
After a picture went viral of the star playing basketball, fans noticed that he may be experiencing hair loss. And if we’re being honest, the bald patches could easily be seen.
And since many people are not fans of the star these days, it was only a matter of time before the jokes started to fly.
Many fans took the opportunity to point out that he wanted to talk about “Body” rapper, but he should be focused on himself. Others simply stated that many men had more to say about Tory’s hair than the fact that he shot Megan Thee Stallion.
Tory Lanez hair look like he been in the electric chair about to die and then the warden ran in and stopped it at the last minute 😂😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/OntXtPYd2s— Doc 🦂 (@humble1025) February 17, 2021
Somebody said this was Tory Lanez looking for his hair 😂 pic.twitter.com/rzwBGQjCft— get Deshaun to Chicago (@skyaintshityet) February 17, 2021
Streets saying this the doctor that’s behind Tory lanez’s hair transplant pic.twitter.com/L9Uv7sP72c— Shuayb🦹🏾♂️ (@CandidShuayb23) February 17, 2021
Tory Lanez spoke about undergoing a hair restoration procedure on ‘Big Boy TV.’
While it’s a little mean-spirited to poke fun at someone going through hair troubles, it hasn’t stopped social media users from making jokes about the star. However, many of the digs come from the fact that the rapper has openly talked about going through hair restoration procedures to improve the appearance of his hair.
In a November 2019 interview on Big Boy TV with hosts Big Boy, Natalia Perez, Louie G, and Ayydé, he detailed the process for fans.
“My doctor specializes in stem cell research,” he tells the hosts. “He also specializes in Black and Latino hair. My edges was my main issue and it started receding along the sides. And they help me do the restoration."
“So many people are so insecure about their hair, I just want n----s to know that I went through all phases for y'all,” he continued. “I let y’all know that you can lose your hair, for males specifically that have hair problems. I also showed y’all that you can come back from it.”
However, it appears that the procedure has not worked. After all, he is currently sporting big bald patches throughout his head along with some hair thinning.
Tory also made a major change to his appearance with face tattoos.
We can all agree that tattoos are one of the most popular ways to express yourself. And while many people from the average school teacher to celebrities have a few tattoos on their bodies, Tory has taken his ink game to the next level with face tattoos.
The “Chixtape 5” star has the acronym "GABOS" which stands for "Gaming Based On Sympathy." It’s inked on the side of his face next to his sideburns. And while people get tattoos everyday for no reason at all, this tattoo has a special meaning.
"This is probably the most important tattoo,” he tells iHeart. “Not the most important, but one of the most important. It's an acronym called 'GABOS,' and it just means 'Gaming Based On Sympathy.' Sometimes I need that because I have a big heart. Sometimes, I do things that I'm not really supposed to do or I'll give somebody the benefit of the doubt when I should have just cut ties. And this is just a reminder - 'Gaming Based On Sympathy.”
He's also added more face tattoos to his collection with flowers, stars, his hometown area code, and more.
Despite the physical changes that the rapper is going through, social media is showing no signs of letting up. And while most jokes come and go, there are a lot of people who are not too fond of the star. So it's safe to say that the Tory hair jokes are far from over.