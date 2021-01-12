Kim Cattrall Pays Tribute to Her Late Brother: "We Remember Him Today and Everyday"

The cryptic trailer was posted simultaneously by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon to much fanfare, but conspicuously missing was a post from the show’s fourth leading lady: Kim Cattrall .

On Jan. 10, 2021, the world was blessed with a surprise teaser trailer for the long-rumored, much-awaited Sex and the City limited series, And Just Like That, soon to come to HBO Max.

Kim and Sarah’s rocky relationship is hardly a secret among SATC fans, but this isn’t the first time the feud has come to a head. Just look back to 2018 when Sarah extended her condolences to Kim for her brother's death only for Kim to publicly point out that they weren’t even friends.

It’s now clear that the long-standing feud between Kim and the girls (mainly SJP) means that Kim won’t be a part of the #SATCnextchapter, which is slated to start in the spring.

What happened to Kim Cattrall’s brother?

In February 2018, Kim Cattrall took to social media to ask her fans to help search for her missing brother, Chris Cattrall. The 55-year-old had gone missing from his home in Canada, which he shared with his wife and seven dogs. In her post, Kim said she was concerned because her brother would “never leave his unlocked home without [his keys, cellphone, and wallet] nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

Sadly, less than 24 hours later, the actress announced that her brother had been found dead by Canadian police. “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” Kim posted. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Almost a year later, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Kim confirmed for the first time that her brother’s death had been a suicide. “He was suffering from depression but depression is a curious thing and it can be impossible to detect if someone does not want you to know,” she said, explaining that she was completely unprepared for his passing.

Article continues below advertisement

“I didn’t know. [My family] didn’t know. And when you lose someone to suicide there is always the question, 'If I could only have, if I did only, if I was only' ... and it haunts you.” Kim spoke candidly and movingly about the loss, saying that while it devastated her, she was able to move past it by walking and, eventually, by throwing herself into her work.

In a recent Jan. 2 Instagram post, Kim shared a photo of her "baby brother." "He would have been 58 today," she wrote. "We remember him today and everyday."

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately a lot of the media coverage about Chris’ death was overshadowed by yet another public spat with Sarah Jessica Parker. It started when Sarah sent a message to Kim that read, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.” Sarah sent her condolence message via an Instagram comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a few days later, Kim addressed Sarah directly on Instagram with a post that said, “I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.” In the caption, Kim said in no uncertain terms, “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Along with her caption, Kim also included a link to a New York Post article that detailed the “mean-girls culture” on the set of Sex and the City which led to the demise of any existing friendship between the cast.