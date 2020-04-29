Kim Dong-hee Is the Only Reason You Need to Watch 'Extracurricular'

We can't get enough of teen dramas and apparently neither can Netflix, but we're not mad! Their latest is the Korean-language series, Extracurricular, which centers around a group of ambitious students who become involved in a series of escalating crimes in order to pay for their educations.

It sounds part How to Get Away With Murder, part Elite, and we are so here for it, we're even willing to put up with hours of Korean subtitles.