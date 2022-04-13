Who Is Kim Myles' Husband? Meet the 'High Design' Host's Love

Many might recognize Kim Myles from when she appeared on Home Made Simple, Myles of Style, and HGTV Showdown — and from when she won Design Star Season 2. However, the hairstylist-turned-designer-turned-TV host is starring in a completely different type of series, with a brand-new Discovery Plus show called High Design. As viewers tune in to watch her transform marijuana dispensaries, they might be curious about her personal life — including whether she has a husband.

Let's take a closer look at her relationship status.