Kim Russo Is Reuniting Celebrities With the Actual Ghosts From Their Pasts

If you were to combine the emotional connections made on TLC's Long Island Medium with the creepy paranormal activity on A&E's Ghost Hunters and then add celebrity clientele, then you would have Celebrity Ghost Stories. The hit A&E series stars Kim Russo, an infamous medium who has the ability to connect people with both loved ones and those who may have lived in their homes before them.

On Celebrity Ghost Stories, Kim is connecting with Hollywood stars at locations that have haunted them in the past, and the results are sure to be both emotional and a bit scary.

The show originally aired on The Biography Channel and Lifetime for five seasons, but A&E's Season 6 is promising the biggest names yet.

Who is Kim Russo from Celebrity Ghost Stories? Find out more about the medium below, and for more insight into Season 6 of the show.