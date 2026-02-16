James Van Der Beek's Wife Has a History of Sharing Anti-Vax Views and Medical Misinformation Kimberly liked Trump's post about "vaccine reform" in Jan. 2026. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 16 2026, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek passed away from stage three colorectal cancer on Feb. 11, 2026. The news of his passing has brought a lot of attention to his wife and his family. The family's friends created a GoFundMe to help the grieving family.

James's ex-wife, Heather McComb, wrote a touching tribute to James and praised his connection with his wife, Kimberly, saying that the pair were soulmates. Kimberly Van Der Beek is an actress and influencer who amassed a following by being open about her experiences with miscarriages and documenting her family's move to Texas. Kimberly also has a history of spreading medical misinformation online.

In January 2026, Kimberly Van Der Beek liked Trump's post about vaccine reform.

A member of a celebrity gossip subreddit pointed out the fact that Kimberly liked President Trump's social post discussing "vaccine reform." In the post, Trump said that "our beautiful and healthy children" will no longer be required to get 72 "jabs," or vaccines. Trump said that children will now only be required to get 11 vaccines, "for the most serious and dangerous diseases."

Kimberly has a history of spreading anti-vax views and medical misinformation.

In 2022, Rolling Stone documented several instances in which Kimberly shared medical misinformation and aligned herself with vaccine conspiracy theorists. She and James attended an event hosted by a vaccine conspiracy theorist. The outlet noted that James has advocated for vaccine use in the past but did not respond to their inquiry about whether he is against the COVID-19 vaccine.

As early as 2016, Kimberly promoted the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism. She also praised actress Jessica Biel when Jessica lobbied against a California bill that would limit medical exemptions to mandatory vaccines, per Rolling Stone. Kimberly and James even supported anti-vax protestors by Venmoing them money for food and drinks in 2019.

In 2020, Kimberly interviewed a holistic pediatrician on Instagram. The doctor promoted colloidal silver, intermittent fasting, and essential oils as COVID-19 preventatives and said that vaccines can cause autism and autoimmune disorders. Kimberly has also been known to post anti-vax content to her Instagram stories, later removing it due to backlash.

One of Kimberly's followers said that they commented on one of Kimberly's posts showing an indoor, mask-free wedding on the Van Der Beek ranch in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The follower was promptly blocked, per Rolling Stone.

Kimberly also claimed that the rapper DMX died from the COVID-19 vaccine, and said that his family was being censored and silenced. She reposted an Instagram post that said, "DMX’s family is being silenced by the news as they are calling his death an overdose ... His family was saying he’s been clean, and he literally just got his shot."