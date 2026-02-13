James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife, Heather McComb, Wrote a Touching Tribute to the Late Actor James and Heather were still friends after the divorce. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 13 2026, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Instagram @heatmccomb

Actor James Van Der Beek became a household name in the '90s after he starred as Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek. He went on to appear in many other projects, like Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Friends with Better Lives, CSI: Cyber, Bad Hair, and Vampirina.

Unfortunately, James was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2023. In 2024, he told the world about his diagnosis. He sadly passed on Feb. 11, 2026. His ex-wife, Heather McComb, wrote a heartfelt tribute post on Instagram after his death. It showed just how close the actors still were, despite the divorce.

Heather and James divorced amicably.

James and Heather met each other because Heather's sister, Jennifer McComb, guest-starred on Dawson's Creek. According to Men's Journal, the divorce was amicable, and they remained friends after they separated. They went through mediation after the divorce, and Heather received "spousal support" for two years. Heather is a producer and actor, appearing on Ray Donovan, Party of Five, and CSI.

Heather's tribute post showed how close she and James still were.

She began her tribute by thanking everyone who reached out to her following James's death. She said she is heartbroken over his death and is especially heartbroken for his wife, Kimberly, and their six children. James and Kimberly had been married since 2010.

Heather said that James and Kimberly were "true soulmates." She wrote that James loved Kimberly "with his everything," adding, "How she showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire."

Heather shared a photo of herself and James on her 21st birthday, before Dawson's Creek had aired. "This is how I will always see James innocent, kind and pure of heart," she wrote. "I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades," Heather continued.

Heather praised James's talent humor, depth, sensitivity, and "a deep love of God that shined through him." She said that James was very humble despite his talents, and he was always trying to improve, grow, and chase things outside of his comfort zone.