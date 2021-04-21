Who Is 'Kenan' Star Kimrie Lewis Married To? It Remains A Mystery

Who Is 'Kenan' Star Kimrie Lewis Married To? It Remains A MysteryBy Pretty Honore
Apr. 20 2021, Published 11:04 p.m. ET
After the cancellation of ABC’s Single Parents, Kimrie Lewis joined the cast of Kenan, where she stars as Kenan Thompson’s close friend and executive producer Mika Caldwell. Earlier in the season, showrunners teased that Kenan’s relationship with Mika may be more than platonic, and in Season 1, Episode 8 of the series, his feelings for Kimrie’s character came to the forefront.
Mika and Kenan’s on-screen romantic chemistry leads us to believe that they just might be made for each other — that is until we realize that Kenan already has a wife. While we may know all about Mika Caldwell’s dating life on Kenan, who is Kimrie Lewis married to in real life? Here’s what we know about her husband.
Who is ‘Kenan’ star Kimrie Lewis’ husband?
If you look up “low-key” in the dictionary, you’ll probably see a picture of Los Angeles-born Kimrie Lewis — but don’t expect to see her partner. A quick Google search will reveal that Kimrie’s name is hyphenated, but fans have no clue who she was married to and if she’s still married.
Kimrie mentioned her husband on Twitter in 2013 but hasn’t said much about her romantic life until recently when she posted a picture of what looks like an engagement ring. She captioned the post, “Fun day at the beach yesterday.”
In the comments, fans congratulated Kimrie and her unknown partner on their recent milestone. One fan wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple."
The mystery of who Kimrie is getting married to (or is already with) remains unsolved, but fans still want to know more about the actress. Does she have any children?
Does Kimrie Lewis have kids?
It seems that Kimrie Lewis doesn’t have any children, but she loves her on-screen kids just the same. In a sentimental Instagram post, Kimrie wished Devin Trey Campbell, who played her son on Single Parents, a very happy birthday.
She wrote, “Wishing the most WONDERFUL 12th birthday to the bright shining star known as @devintrey08! Miss you tons. Thank you for sharing your joy with everyone around you. I’m lucky to have played your TV momma but more than that it’s been such a joy to watch you grow. You’re kind, smart, poised, and talented as hell. I’m soooo proud of you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEV! I love ya kid.”
Kimrie also seems to be fairly private about her familial life with the exception of a birthday post that she wrote to her mother who seemingly died.
What is Kimrie Lewis’ net worth?
As of 2020, Kimrie Lewis’ net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million. The actress previously earned a bachelor’s degree from the New York University Tisch School of the Arts before she was cast as Melba Barnes on Half & Half in 2006.
Since then, Kimrie has been cast on shows like The Mindy Project, Scandal, and Single Parents, where she acted alongside Taran Killam, Jake Choi, and Leighton Meester. She also starred in Tyler Perry’s Peeples in 2013.
You can watch Kenan on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC.