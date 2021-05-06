TikTokers Are Learning Their Personal Brand of Bedroom Freakiness With This Test

The biggest put-off many people experience when they are about to embark on these TikTok quizzes is just how long some of them take to complete. Not everyone can sit around answering dozens and dozens of questions for an algorithm to ascertain what kind of personality they have or what type of cookie they would be from a 1980s northern New Jersey bakery (I hope I'd be a chocolate-dipped butter one, so bomb).

But this Kink Test is actually allowing people to be as thorough as they want to be. Not interested in super in-depth results? No problem, you can just go through a few pages of multiple-choice answer questions.

Don't want to be triggered by other sorts of questions regarding particularly "rough" forms of intimacy and submission / dominance / sadism? Then you can filter those questions out too if you don't want to find out you're more like Armie Hammer than you ever wanted to know.