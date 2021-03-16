Your Fragile Ego May Not Be Able to Handle the TikTok Reality Check Quiz

Quizzes and tests are all the rage on TikTok these days — remember the "Let Me Psychoanalyze You" analysis that everyone was taking? The test gave people some harsh truths about their personalities, but it looks like the "Reality Check" one goes even further. The full name of the quiz actually lets participants know how brutal it's going to be, as it's called the "Let Me f****** Destroy You By Giving You A Reality Check."