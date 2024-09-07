Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Actor Kirk Cameron's Latest Endeavor Is Far from the Good Old 'Growing Pains' "There’s a seasoning and a maturity to Kirk Cameron’s faith that I appreciate," a pastor said, praising Kirk Cameron's new path. By Alex West Published Sept. 7 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM/@kirkcameronofficial

Best known for his work on Growing Pains, Kirk Cameron has an established career in the entertainment industry, reaching far and wide. While we'll never be able to forget Mike Seaver from the show, of course, he has other roles that are ingrained in us forever. He became frequently seen in '80s and '90s films, including Listen to Me and Like Father Like Son.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, he played Cameron Williams in the Left Behind movies. While that lengthy resume is what truly made his fame, he's now embroiled in a bit of controversy. Kirk's strong evangelical Christian beliefs have occasionally become a source of tension, especially as he's spouted controversial opinions on same-sex marriage and gender roles.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@kirkcameronofficial

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Kirk Cameron now?

After mostly stepping away from acting, Kirk tried out producing. While he continued making periodic appearances in film and television, he rarely snagged a major role. Instead, production and hosting became a more pragmatic approach to the industry for Kirk. He spent a sizable amount of time on Monumental: Restoring America as the Land of Liberty and Monumental: In Search of America's National Treasure.

That hosting persona he started developing in 2013 eventually gave way to his series Takeaways with Kirk Cameron. The show ran from 2022-2023 with 13 total episodes. Kirk also spends quite a bit of time expanding his social media presence as he posts episodes of his online show, "American Campfire Revival." He discusses concepts of liberty, faith, and more while largely going through his book, Born to Be Brave.

Article continues below advertisement

He continues to be unwavering in his faith and very involved in the church. He partners with Ray Comfort for his evangelistic ministry The Way of the Master as he makes frequent appearances at events and conferences. Kirk even delivers sermons and speeches at events, as shown off by one ministry on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"There’s a seasoning and a maturity to Kirk Cameron’s faith that I appreciate. It was evident when he was at our Culture and Christianity Conference, it’s evident on television and in the things he’s doing in the media, and it’s evident in my podcast with him. Join us as we talk about how we can take God’s truth to the children in our communities," the famed Pastor Allen Jackson wrote about the actor on Instagram.

The actor is currently pushing for certain materials and books to be banned in schools. He's working to champion the cause of having more religious-based — especially Christian — books put into schools. "Join us in this mission to replace the corrupt materials in our school systems with wholesome, God-honoring books and resources that will nourish our children’s minds and build up their character in all the right ways and none of the wrong," he said on Instagram.